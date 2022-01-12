Anthony "Tony" G. Grant

Janesville, WI - Anthony "Tony" Gary Grant, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison. He was born in Janesville on December 29, 1942; the son of Benjamin and Dorothy (Simmons) Grant. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Tony worked for Gibbs Manufacturing, had a long career with the Accudyne Corporation, and in his retirement he started his own business, The Tony Express. In his early years, Tony participated in numerous local sports leagues, including: Flag Football, Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, and Bowling. He loved playing Euchre, Texas Hold 'Em, and Poker with "the boys". Tony's children and grandchildren were the absolute loves of his life. He was a proud father and grandfather who loved his family, loved his Country, and loved the Green Bay Packers.
He will be remembered as the loving father of Lori Grant, Brett Grant, Traci Gosda, Sommer Grant, Matt Gosda, Breclyn Grant, and Jordan Grant; grandchildren:Ryan, Brandon, Heather, Bailey, Autumn, Gage and Kierin; sisters: Roberta Hagar and Patricia (Jim Barry) Peich. Tony is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edwin Grant; and sister, MaryAnn Parson.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Service will be immediately followed by Military Honors care of VFW Post 1621. A private family interment will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
