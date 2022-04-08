Janesville, WI - Anthony "T-Bone" Werner, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born on April 14, 1961; the son of Kenneth and Mae (Huettl) Werner. He attended Janesville Parker High school and spent most of his career as a machine operator at Jamco. T-Bone, as so many called him, loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending family gatherings and traveling. T-Bone was an avid hunter and motorcycle enthusiast. He will be missed dearly by those he left behind.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Jen; 4 children: Nick (Sara Glover) Werner, Shawn Black, Kelly (Lon) Ayotte, and Holly Black; 10 grandchildren; 7 siblings: Shirley (George) Uschan, Sharon (Terry) Hoffland, Diane (Ron) Radmer, Stanley (Sue) Werner, Terry (Charmaine K.) Werner, Sheila (Benjamin) Graf, and Jerry (Becky) Werner; sister-in-law, Ann Werner; as well as many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vern Werner.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMETORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
