Anthony R. "Dick" Lubis

November 30, 2020
Delavan, WI - Anthony "Dick" Richard Lubis was born on April 14, 1939, in Chicago, IL. son of Anthony and Alexandria Lubis. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Hayes on May 16, 1959. They were married for 46 years, until her death in 2005 and had four children. He served L&M Import Store, L&M Liquor, and lastly, the Hooch Hut. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing, attending professional sporting events and many trips Las Vegas.
He is survived by his daughter's Kim (Gary) Jedlicka, & Kristi Schramski, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and dear friend Patricia McIntyre.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, eldest daughter Kelly Lubis Holden, and only son Scott Lubis.
Private Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us as delavanfuneralhome.com