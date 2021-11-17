Janesville, WI - Anthony Farberg, age 35, of Janesville passed away unexpectedly Saturday November 13th, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1986. He leaves behind his loved ones: Dawn Farberg (mother), Allen Ellefson Jr (father), Ava Burgess-Farberg (daughter), Westen Burgess-Farberg (son), Stacy Burgess (mother of his children), Terry Sinclair (Pops), Siblings: Chris Ellefson, Taylor Ellefson, Brandon Ellefson, Allison Ellefson, Nicole Ellefson and Joseph Ellefson, Grandparents: Laurie Farberg Betty Ellefson and Allen Ellefson Sr as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by: Shaneqa Sinclair (sister) and Jamison Ellefson (brother).
Anthony loved spending time with his children as well as his family and friends. He was a fun loving, gentle soul with a gigantic heart. He had a love for riding motorcycles and a passion for music. Anthony was also an extremely talented artist which he shared through his drawings. Anthony struggled with addiction for many years while never losing support from his loved ones. We are feeling a great loss as God has taken him to a better place where he can be at peace. Forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Go Fund me page to help with funeral costs and support of his children.
