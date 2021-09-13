Janesville, WI - Ansil passed away peacefully at Spectrum Health, United Memorial Hospital in Greenville, MI, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1928 in Niles, MI, son of Ansil B. O'Connor, Sr. and Marie (Moore) O'Connor. He was a graduate of Milwaukee Lincoln High School, and worked as a armature, rotor, and stator winder for Fairbanks Morse for 26 years. He worked an additional 20 years at Beloit Power Systems, Louis Allis, and Dietz Electric. After retiring, he met and married Ida M. Krummen on February 14, 2003. They were members of Westside Baptist Church, then in 2011, they moved and were members of Green Corners Baptist Church in Belding, MI.
He is survived by his stepsons, Chaplain David (Margy) Leslie, and Paster Paul (Deanna) Leslie of Belding, Michigan, Chaplain James (Sandy) Leslie of Crocker, Missouri, David (Bonnie) Krummen of Dade City, Florida; and step daughter, Melodie Stehley of Janesville, WI. He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and stepson, Steven Leslie.
Services will be held at 11:30 AM at Westside Baptist Church in Janesville, WI, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Internment will precede the service at 11:00 AM at Oakhill Cemetery in Janesville.
