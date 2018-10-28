Annie May Wallace

January 29, 1926 - October 25, 2018
Brodhead, WI -- Annie May (Pinnow) Wallace, age 92, of Brodhead, passed away on October 25, 2018, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville. Ann was born on January 29, 1926 in Rock Grove, IL, to William C. and Anna Ida (Roenneburg) Pinnow. After attending Poplar Grove School during her elementary years, she attended Brodhead High School, where she graduated in 1943. Ann attended the School of Cosmetology in Milwaukee, and worked for a beauty shop for five years. She continued working as a beautician for many years in and out of her home. Ann married Howard E. Wallace on November 25, 1948, at Ann's sister Rosie's house. They were 1 month shy of their 70th Anniversary. For over 69 years, they made Brodhead their home, where they raised their five children: Stephen (Cindi) Wallace, Brodhead, Sharon (Steve) Fredendall, Janeville, Danny (Darlene) Wallace, Mineral Point, Tami Hycnar (Mike Hulbert), Brodhead, Timothy (Sherri) Wallace, Roanoke, IN. Ann was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead, and worked with the quilting group that sent quilts to third world countries. She also served on the V.F.W. Women's Auxilliary. Ann enjoyed her flower garden and feeding the birds. Ann won flower garden of the month several times. Ann loved her family. She and Howard could be seen at the grandchildren's sporting events, band concerts, and show choir performances.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Rachel Bartz, Danielle Woodward, Ryan and Breanna Hycnar, Chelsey Bawden, Jaclyn Halterman, and Joshua, Joel, Micah, Alex, Scott, and Dustin Wallace; as well as 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Alfred, Charles, and Gene (Annie) Pinnow; and a sister, Eileen Capion; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Wallace; son-in-law, Bob Hycnar; great-grandson, Matthias Wallace; brothers: Roy, Earl, and Leslie Pinnow; and sisters, Rosie Bliss and Ruth Wendler.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2018, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the church, just prior to the service. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse