Annice Y. Hoskins

July 24, 1938 - August 27, 2022
Janesville, WI - Annice Yvonne Hoskins, 84, of Janesville passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Janesville, WI.
Annice was born in Edgerton, WI on July 24, 1938, the only child of George F. Schindler and Esther M. (Bladorn) Lanphere. She attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Janesville High School, Class of 1956, where her love of dance and music saw her involved in the production of many musical performances. Following her graduation, she continued her love of dance by teaching at her studio in Janesville, WI.
Annice married Boyd L. Hoskins on December 22, 1960 in Winona, MN. Following Boyd's discharge from the US Army at Ft. Bragg, Annice and Boyd returned to Janesville where they owned and operated the Wedge Inn Café for many years. Annice was also very active in the Janesville Elks Club, where she served as Elks Ladies President, as well as leading many committees, golf events and the production of comedy/musical performances to support the works of the organization. Annice and Boyd retired to Naples, FL where they both enjoyed the warm Florida sun.
Upon Boyd's death on April 29, 2012, Annice returned to Janesville to be closer to her family. Although she disliked the Wisconsin winters, she was glad to be able to spend more time with her family and friends. She enjoyed attending church with her Aunt Erma Schultz, making her famous raspberry jam and stopping in at the Wedge Inn to see the familiar faces of customers from long ago. She also continued her love of music through playing her piano.
Annice is survived by her five children: Karla (Steve) Ritt of Venice, FL; Kary (Jackie) Hoskins of Janesville, WI; Kenna (Doug) Friede of Beaver Dam, WI; Kipp (Sharen) Hoskins of Janesville, WI; and Kim (Jack) West of Naples, FL. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and her very special friend and Aunt, Erma Schultz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd L. Hoskins and her parents, Esther M. Lanphere and George F. Schindler.
Private funeral and burial services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, WI. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the Hoskins family. Condolences may be shared online at www.henkeclarson.com
