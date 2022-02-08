Janesville, WI - Annette Louise Austin, age 99, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, on the home farm where she had lived since 1946. She was born in Janesville on September 22, 1922, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Smith) Curler. Annette attended the Janesville Business College, where she attained a general business degree as a secretary. She married John L. Austin, whom she met in high school, on February 27, 1943, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville. They farmed on 200 acres just west of Janesville. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2014. Annette was active in homemakers club, and enjoyed knitting, embroidery and quilting, and was a prolific seamstress who also led 4-H sewing for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Janesville where she faithfully attended bible study, was a deacon for the church and secretary for the Women of Faith Club. Annette very much enjoyed being part of the '41 Club' of ladies who graduated together that year. And she was the adventurous sort. She took at least 3 European trips on her own and with U-Rock tour groups.
Annette is survived by her three children: Catherine Banner, Richard Austin and Robert Austin all of Janesville; two grandchildren, Philip (Alex) Austin and Alexander "Alec" (Danielle) Austin; three great-granddaughters: Adele, Mary and Eleanor; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John.
The family wishes to thank Mercyhealth Hospice and My Care of WI for their caring and professional assistance.
A Private Memorial Service will be held. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Memorials would be appreciated to First Presbyterian Church. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
