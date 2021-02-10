February 9, 2021
Evansville, WI - ANNETTE LOUISE (HYNE JOHNSON) LOSEY
Annette Losey, 95, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021 at The Heights Assisted Living, Evansville.
Annette Louise Hyne was born on August 8, 1925 in Rutland Township, Dane County Wisconsin, the fourth daughter of Merrel and Eva (Hagen) Hyne. The family moved to the Edward Hyne farm (Hyne Road) in Evansville in 1930. Annette and her three older sisters were known for their strong singing voices in the Cooksville Lutheran Church Choir. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1943. Following high school, Annette was employed by Baker Manufacturing, Crescent Department Store (Spokane, Washington), Bewick Law Office, and The Leader in Evansville. In 1990, Annette retired as Supervisor at First Financial Bank.
Annette married Jim Johnson in 1949 and they lived on Evansville-Brooklyn Road until he passed away in 1959. She moved to her new home on Crawford Street in Evansville the same year. In 1962, Annette married David Losey.
Annette was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, including membership in Women of the ELCA, Senior Choir, Church Council, and Altar Guild. She also served as church secretary and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Evansville Garden Club and Women's Literary Club. Annette volunteered with the Boy Scouts, PTA, Music Boosters, Meals on Wheels, and served on class reunion committees.
Annette's love of singing inspired her to become a performing member of the Janesville Sweet Adelines Chorus, as well as the Feminine Version, an award-winning women's barbershop quartet. In 1978, the quartet won a regional championship. Annette traveled with the Sweet Adelines to Canada, Hawaii, Washington, New York, and London.. She enjoyed three vacation trips to Australia, and being of Norwegian heritage,was delighted to tour Norway. Regardless of Annette's travels across the country and abroad, Evansville was always home.
Annette believed in the value of education and encouraged her children to pursue a higher purpose. She voted in support of Evansville School District bonds and particularly, those that funded music and sports programs. She was an enthusiastic Badger/Packer fan and attended EHS home games to cheer on the Blue Devils.
Annette will be remembered for filling her home with song, and also for her culinary talents. She entertained friends with festive dinner parties. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, where lively conversation ensued, serving delicious meals and tasty pies with extra-strong coffee. Annette became one of the neighborhood "go-to" moms. She was an avid reader, wordsmith, and poet. She loved to dance and go out for dinner. Annette's sparkling eyes and warm smile lit up every room.
Annette was preceded in death by her father and mother, Merrel and Eva Hyne, as well as her husband Jim Johnson (7/59), former husband David Losey (12/15), and companion Lee Ringhand (8/12). Other predeceased relatives include sisters Dorothy Cronin, Betty Worthing, and Marjorie Durner; a brother, Merrel Hyne Jr; brothers-in-law Herb Durner, Donald Cronin, Rollie Worthing, Jerry Johnson, and Steve and Dick Losey and sisters-in-law Harriet Johnson and Lorna Hyne. Survivors include brother-in-law Michael (Jan) Losey. Annette was the proud mother of five children: Jaqualyn Johnson (Bob) Trumpy, Jay Johnson, Luke (Janice) Johnson, Roxanne (Jeff) Seidel, and Margo (Eric) Mikkelson. Annette is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jarrett (Samantha), Elliott, and Jordan Stock; Lauren, Kira, and Ben Seidel; and Jack, Chase, and Elizabeth Mikkelson, and great grandson, Hudson Stock, as well as loving nieces and nephews.
Annette accepted change without looking back. A witty, generous, and kind person, she said "yes" to life despite challenges. She was a 30-year cancer survivor and recently survived Covid-19. Annette embraced her love of life by celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends at the Evansville Country Club in August, 2015.
Although Annettte has been called to be with the Lord, her wisdom, grace and compassion prevail. We have been made richer by the example she set for a life well-lived. Annette valued her faith, her family, purposeful work, honoring traditions, embracing new adventures, and unconditional love. Annette leaves a legacy we carry forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to Annette's dear caregivers and staff at The Heights. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Evansville Literary Club.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday February 11, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 1:00pm until the time of service at church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com Due to covid-19 masks are required and social distancing.