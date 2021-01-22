July 21, 1924 - January 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - Anne M. Moench, age 96, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Our House Memory Care. She was born in Verndale, MN on July 21, 1924; the daughter of John and Rosina (Ertl) Schluttner. When Anne wasn't working at OMC she loved gardening and the theater. After Anne's retirement she spent many hours doing charity work and volunteering at various organizations. She was a faithful member of St. William's Catholic Church.
Anne is survived by her 10 children: Ceil (Donald) Brown, Fran Moench, Cheri Schuman, Cindy Moench, Tom Moench, Jane (Mark Luther) Clark, Peggy (Steve) Arneson, Bill (Brenda) Moench, Maer Moench Brentlinger, Pete (Kathy) Moench; 16 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and 4 sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.