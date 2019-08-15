September 3, 1937 - July 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Anne C. Nelson, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at New Perspectives Senior Living, Sun Prairie after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Janesville on September 3, 1937, the daughter of John "Ivan" and Ruth (James) Whalen. Anne grew up in Albany, before graduating from Alverno College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She married John E. Nelson on September 29, 1962. Anne raised three children in a house filled with the smell of amazing food, great music, constant learning, and laughter. She taught elementary school in Janesville for over 30 years including her favorite summer-school class "Alternatives to TV." She worked as a tour guide for Van Galder Travels, traveling the world, and picking hotels that always had a piano in the lobby to entertain her traveling friends... and Anne made friends with EVERYONE around her! Anne and her husband John loved reading, gardening, going out for Friday night fish fry's, strong Manhattans, and completing Sunday's NY times crossword puzzles. She was an amazing ragtime pianist, and also played oboe in the Janesville Orchestra. Anne taught piano lessons and was the organist at a number of churches. She did catering for a number of years, played in a number of bridge groups, and on occasion was known to sit in with her fellow teacher's naughty musical group "The Flats & The Boobets." Anne loved her family and many friends. She was a gracious host to many large get togethers that always included great food, drinks, music, games, flowers, and laughter. Bridge parties with her friends were a weekly event. While it became difficult in the later years for her to do most things for herself or remember most things, Anne continued to play the piano by memory to entertain other residents right up to her passing.

Anne is survived by her children: John H. Nelson, Katy Nelson, and Mike (Janet) Nelson; grandchildren: Kelsey, John, Will and Michaela Nelson; brothers, John (Sara) Whalen, Joe (Barb) Whalen; sister, Mary (Dick) Killingstad; brother-in-law, Tom (Sam) Nelson; cousin, Barb (Bill) Waterbury; extended family, the Heitzmans; and many Whalen, Waterbury, Nelson, Doyle and Weber nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Glen Erin's Celtic building. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to friend Lorraine Callahan, and Ana Marija, Sue Brasic and the many staff at My Care, who helped Anne over the years!