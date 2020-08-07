May 17, 1943 - August 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Anne Blackburn, age 77, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020, where she finally reunited with her loving husband. She was born in Crystal Lake, IL on May 17, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Bessie (Rizner) Meier. She married Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., on July 2, 1988, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Janesville. Anne spent her career in healthcare, devoting her life to taking care of others as she did her family. She was known for her cooking and baking. Her fabulous holiday dinners always incorporated individual favorites. These meals included Christmas, right down to lasagna on Halloween, and always featured her sugar cookies with homemade frosting that no one else can replicate.
Anne is survived by her five loving children: Rick Schoengarth, Barb Dannenmeier, Mary Blaser, Lisa (Derek) Schyvinck, and Stacey (Todd) Mengelt; 11 grandchildren: Luke Chellevold, Josh Chellevold, Amanda (Eric) Dreyer, Andrew Schoengarth, Adam Blaser, Aaron Blackburn, Allison Blackburn, Kristen Schoengarth, Ashlyn Schyvinck, Anna Schyvinck, and Abby Mengelt; two great-granddaughters, Mackenzie Chellevold and Riley Dreyer; and sister, Judy (Jerry) Quicker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four siblings: Jimmy Meier, Ronnie Meier, Betty (Dux) Meier, and Raymond Meier; daughter-in-law, Janet Schoengarth; and son-in-law, Bruce Dannenmeier.
A private memorial service is being planned at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with Pastor James Janke officiating. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Anne's family would like to express special thanks to Roxanne Lewis of Agrace HospiceCare for her prompt guidance and excellent care of both Anne and her family