Annabell Hoof

Whitewater, WI - Annabell Jeanette Hoof, age 84, of Whitewater, WI, passed peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.
She was born in New Ulm, MN to Raymond and Rosella Glaesemann. On May 12, 2002 she married Wayne Hoof. He preceded her in death on May 6th, 2017. Annabell is also preceded by her former husband, Donald Kaat, the father of her six children; parents, Raymond and Rosella; brother, Floyd; and sister, Diane.
Ann enjoyed reading, setting puzzles and sewing. She was employed by Monterey until her retirement in 2000. Ann graduated from high school in 2002, at the age of 67.
Annabell is survived by a sister, Elaine (Richard) Gudmunsen of Wayzata, MN; her children: Twila (Joe) Ehrfeld of South Carolina, Candice (Kevin) Wholey of California, Dawn (Rob) Via of Edgerton, WI, Timothy (Judy) Kaat of Florida, Brenda (Ken) Drake of Janesville, WI and Charles (Barbi) Kaat of Edgerton, WI; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Condolences can be mailed to Dawn Via, 403 Hemphill Ave, Edgerton, WI.