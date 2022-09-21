Anna Stenavich

May 31, 1927 - September 15, 2022

Janesville, WI - Anna R. Stenavich, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Racine, May 31, 1927, daughter of the late John and Lucia (Nee: Kitachevitz) Roslak and was a lifelong resident until 2014 moving to Janesville to be near family.

