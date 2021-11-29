Anna Silvia Orozco-Patino

Evansville, WI - Ana Silvia Orozco Patino died November 20, 2021 after an eleven-year battle with cancer. Silvia spent the last sixteen days of her life at UW Hospital surrounded by her four children and husband.
Silvia was born January 2, 1948, in Playa Rica Tolima, Colombia to Rosa Patino and Juvenal Orozco. Silvia was the second of six children. Silvia married Jorge Ortiz in 1967 and they raised four children. After divorcing Jorge, Silvia made several visits to her son and family residing in Evansville, WI. Silvia's son Jaime and family resided at Francis Farms where Silvia met Alvin. Silvia later married Alvin Francis in 2008.
Silvia is survived by her husband Alvin, siblings Luis, Baudilio, and Miriam Orozco, stepsiblings Carlos, Luz Dary and Nancy Orozco, Javier and AnaDoli Patino and stepfather Marcelino Patino, her four children, Jaime Ortiz (Monica Ortiz), Jorge Ortiz, Juan Ortiz (Johana Maya) and Jenny Ortiz and her five grandchildren Lina, Alejandra, Gabriela, Juan and Lukas, two step children Laura Francis (Nishitha Illanderage) and Allison Reyes (Abner Reyes) and four step grandchildren Aileena and Elliana Illanderage and Alexander and Ari Reyes.
Silvia was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Juvenal, Rosa and Ofelia Orozco, stepsiblings Cecilia and Willian Orozco, and survived by siblings Luis, Baudilio and Miriam Orozco, stepsibling Carlos, Luz Dary and Nancy Orozco, Javier y AnaDoli Patino and Stepfather Marcelino Patino, all living in Colombia.
Silvia enjoyed raising songbirds and chickens and was in daily phone contact with family and friends in Colombia and Florida.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday December 4, 2021 at the Congregational United Church of Christ Evansville with Pastor Bill Wineke officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Orozco-Patino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.