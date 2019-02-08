May 28, 1948 - February 5, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Anna Maria Borchardt, 70, of Elkhorn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born May 28, 1948, in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter to the late Kenneth and Marjorie (Koopman) Sterken. Anna married Erven Borchardt on November 24, 1972, at Bethel Methodist Church in Elkhorn. After 44 years of marriage, Erven preceded in death on August 5, 2017. Anna was an avid reader, and led the Bible Study group at Delavan United Methodist Church. She enjoyed jazzercise, and spending time outdoors going for walks, or tending to her garden.

Anna is survived by her two sons, Jonathan (Andrea) Borchardt of Janesville and MSgt Nathan (MSgt Shanean) Borchardt of Minot, ND; seven grandchildren: Tyus, Jonathan, Noah, Kylynn, Hayden, Brilynn and Brycen; and two brothers, Gerald (Sandi) Sterken and Robert (Paula) Sterken. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erven; and her parents.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Delavan United Methodist Church, 213 S. Second St. Delavan, WI 53115, with Rev. Maribel Cruz officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday at church until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Delavan United Methodist Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Borchardt Family completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.