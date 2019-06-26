July 8, 1928 - June 22, 2019

Janesville -- Anna Mae Marsh, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Huntington Place Memory Care in Janesville. She was born July 8, 1928; the daughter of Joseph and Loraine (Glisch) Rauguth. Anna Mae married Kenneth R. Marsh on April 23, 1949, in Janesville, WI, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1991. She worked in the International Marketing and Accounting Divisions at the Parker Pen Company for many years, and later as an office assistant at Shorewest Realty.

Anna Mae is survived by her children, James (Catherine) Marsh and Nancy (Thomas) Schema; grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Larson, Jamie (Ryan) King, Jenna (Brian) Blaker, Lindsay (Scott) Fabry, and Stacy (Christopher) Ehlers; great grandchildren: Max, Olivia and Evelyn Larson, Stella and Walter King, Brody and Bryce Blaker, Ella and Clara Fabry, and Blake and Paige Ehlers; sister, Carol (James) Moore; brother-in-law, Paul (Yvonne) Marsh; as well as other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arbor and Louise Marsh; brother-in-law, Lawrence Marsh; and sisters-in-law, Janet (Willis) Williams and Elizabeth Marsh.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care at agrace.org/donate would be appreciated. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion given to Anna Mae.