August 11, 1928 - May 29, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Anna M. Wille, age 90, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born in Fulton Township on August 11, 1928 the daughter of Julius and Alma (Lietz) Wille. Anna was employed at Edgerton Lamp and Shade until its closure. She then went to work for LeMans Corporation in Edgerton and Janesville until her retirement. Anna, like the rest of her family, was an extremely hard worker, and also helped out on the family farm her entire life. She was a long-time member of the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ, and loved to watch the horse pulls, feed the birds, knit, and go fishing when she was able.

She is survived by her three grandchildren: Mary (Doug) Crandall of Stoughton, Brian Berns of Janesville, and Joe (Lori) Berns of Edgerton; three great-grandchildren: Dan (Tanya) Crandall, Jon Crandall, and Garret Ronan; two great-great-grandchildren, Dillon and Owen; her sister, Ruth Wille of Edgerton; former son-in-law, Dave Berns of Milton; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Millie Berns; two brothers, Emil and William "Marvin" Wille; as well as four sisters: Mabel Wille, Edna Duke, Bernice Wille and Doris Wille.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Lori Powell will preside and burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials if desired may be made to Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ. For online registry and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com