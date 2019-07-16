February 6, 1916 - July 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Anna M. Reinsbach, age 103, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. She was born in Dubuque, IA on February 6, 1916, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Neyens) Kintzle. On October 30, 1933, Anna was united in marriage to Mathew J. Reinsbach in Sherril, IA, and together they had five children. They moved to Janesville in 1935, and she was a member of St. William's Catholic Church for many years. Anna was employed for 23 years at Hufcor before retiring. She was proud to be the fourth sister to make it to the age of 100. Her hobbies included playing cards, bingo, going to the casinos and being able to drive and spend winters in Florida. Her most favorite time was spending time with her family and extended friends.

Anna is survived by her children: Joann Mattson of Florida, Leonard of Missouri, and Edward (Kathy) of Wisconsin; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two children, Charles Reinsbach and Ruth Ann Schiefelbein; and ten siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the funeral home following the service. Memorials may be made in Anna's name to the Charity of the donor's choice.

