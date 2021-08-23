Janesville, WI - Anna M. Martin, "Anna Banana" 71, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 27, 1950 in Soldiers Grove area of Wisconsin to the late Norman and Clementine (Smith) Paulson. On June 16, 1979 she was united in marriage to Anthony "Tony" Martin.
Anna enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre. Her greatest pride and joy was being around her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her husband Tony; daughters Mandy Cook (Andrew Hirschfield) and Marcy Martin (Eric Fellows); son Kyle Martin (Anna Barth); nine grandchildren: Audrey Cook, Ethan Cook, Nicholas Schnell, Nathan Schnell, Clayton Fellows, Anthony Fellows, Grace S., Mathias M. and William M.; her sister Susan Thoftne (John Molden); brother Jeffery Paulson (Cindy); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Anna's family. Memorials are appreciated to a Dementia or Alzheimer's Assoc.
We wish to send a very special thank you to Nadine Schnell for being Anna's angel over the last weeks and days.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.