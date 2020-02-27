July 19, 1945 - February 19, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Anna M. Jaraczewski, 74, of Delavan, WI, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Aurora West Allis Medical Center in West Allis, WI. She was born in Woodstock, IL on July 19, 1945, daughter of the late Hans and Agnes (Gallup) Breiholtz. Anna was a graduate of Alden-Hebron High School in 1963, and worked as a baker for Sentry Bakery in Delavan for many years. She married Chet Jaraczewski on March 9, 1996, in Oak Harbor, WA, and he passed away on October 7, 2005. Anna was a member of the Delavan Lioness Club, and was a Cub Scout den mother. She worked with the Emergency Services, and Disaster Services and was a dispatcher for the Hebron Fire/Rescue for several years.

Anna is survived by two sons, Curt (Barb) Wilson, of Hebron, IL and Brian (Carmelita) Wilson, of Delavan; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at EHORN-ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 9625 Main St., Hebron, IL, with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Big Foot Cemetery in Harvard, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Delavan Lioness Club, 724 Burr Oak Ct., Delavan, WI 53115. For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.