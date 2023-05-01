Anna Lorraine (Hite) Erskine

September 7, 1929 - April 26, 2023

Elkhorn, WI - Anna Lorraine Erskine passed away on April 26, 2023, at Lakeland Health Care Center. Lorraine was born September 7, 1929, in Bloomery, West Virginia to John Delbert (J.D.) and Lena (Hawkins) Hite. She graduated as valedictorian from Capon Bridge High School. She attended Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, WV, and received a teaching certificate. She worked at the West Virginia School for the Deaf in Romney, WV. She married Wesley Erskine on June 9, 1953. She was a homemaker and raised 4 children. They lived in several states: Washington DC, California, Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin. They settled in Elkhorn for the second time in 1976. They later divorced in 2004.