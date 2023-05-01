Anna Lorraine (Hite) Erskine

Elkhorn, WI - Anna Lorraine Erskine passed away on April 26, 2023, at Lakeland Health Care Center. Lorraine was born September 7, 1929, in Bloomery, West Virginia to John Delbert (J.D.) and Lena (Hawkins) Hite. She graduated as valedictorian from Capon Bridge High School. She attended Shepherd College in Shepherdstown, WV, and received a teaching certificate. She worked at the West Virginia School for the Deaf in Romney, WV. She married Wesley Erskine on June 9, 1953. She was a homemaker and raised 4 children. They lived in several states: Washington DC, California, Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin. They settled in Elkhorn for the second time in 1976. They later divorced in 2004.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, Sunday school teacher, and part of the Women's Circle. She was active with the Elkhorn Women's Club, and she volunteered for many organizations.
Lorraine loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were to Israel, Switzerland, England, Monaco, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and Argentina. Plus, many cities in the U.S. She loved to study history, read biographies, do Crossword puzzles, do sewing projects, and work on her genealogy. She was a great bridge player and loved to teach others. She loved going shopping and out to eat with friends and family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved their visits and sharing holidays with them.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Rebecca (Robert) Peiffer of Elkhorn, Jonathan Erskine of Lake Geneva, and Sarah Erskine of Salem, WI. Her 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Will) Morton, Jillian (Aaron) Meredith, Benjamin (Rebekah) Peiffer, Brittaney (Peter) Gonzalez, Bryan (Catrina) Erskine, Josh (Noelle) Erskine, Marcus Erskine, Jeremy (Kristyn) Erskine, and Paul (Chelsea Grover) Erskine. Her 21 great grandchildren: Alpha, Annie, Wyatt & Judah Morton; Teyla, Levi, Corban & Quinn Meredith; Sidney Peiffer; Stella, Hazel & Iris Gonzalez; Mia, Noah & Teagan Erskine; Mason, Sage & Oliver Erskine; Amber, Sophia & Danielle Erskine. And soon to arrive baby Evelyn Gonzalez. Her sister, Mary McDonald of Whitacre, VA. And many beloved nieces and nephews. And the many Erskine relatives who remained close family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Paul Hite, Hazel Herron, Harry Hite & Charles Hite, in-laws Harry Herron, Kate Hite, Anna Hite, & Melvin McDonald, her son, Steven Erskine and his wife Kathy Erskine, her daughter-in-law, Tamera Erskine, her grandson Daniel Erskine, and her great-grandson Miles Erskine.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm led by Rev. Robert Peiffer. A private burial will be held this summer in her home state of West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lakeland Health Care Center, 1922 County Road NN, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff at Lakeland Health Care Center A West and the caring nurses of Aurora Hospice.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.