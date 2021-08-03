Anna Jean "Jean" Stricker

Cambridge/Edgerton, WI - Anna Jean Stricker, affectionately known as "Jean", age 99, passed into eternal life on August 1, 2021. Jean was born on December 11, 1921 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Edward Jacobson and Elsie (Lemke) Jacobson. Jean married Richard H. Stricker, Jr. on October 14, 1939. He proceeded her in death on November 19, 2001.
Jean loved Edgerton. She was happy to have lived there her whole life. Rich and Jean had many business ventures including building "Sunny Knoll" a gas station/motel on Highway 51 just north of Edgerton in 1946; and they also ran a Surplus and Sports store in Edgerton for many years. Jean opened her own store, Grimsrud Shoes in downtown Edgerton in the mid-1970s. Jean was artistically talented and enjoyed painting, decorating and fashion. She loved high heels and hats. Jean never learned to drive so you often saw her walking around town in her coordinating outfits complete with matching hat, purse and heels.
Rich and Jean lived on Blaine Street for many years where they were known for their beautiful flowers and seasonal decorations. They also loved to garage sale and take nice long rides in the country and up north, especially Park Falls. Jean loved all of her family. She went to every wedding, funeral, shower, graduation and accepted all invitations as she enjoyed socializing with family and friends. Jean had a strong faith and was devoted to her church, St. John's Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the congregation and served on the Service Guild.
Jean will be missed by her son Dick (Nita) Stricker, her daughter Lori (Barry) Irmen, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and her beloved "baby" sister Joan Lyke. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Bonnie Furseth Booth, her sisters Claire Purnell and Evelyn Ellefson, and her brothers Lawrence, Alan and Earl Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. Friends may call Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice in Madison. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.
