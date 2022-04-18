April 28, 1924 - April 8, 2022
Reedsburg/formerly Janesville, WI - Anna Holzinger passed away on April 8, 2022 at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born in the German village of Einsiedel in Slovakia on April 28, 1924 to Ludwig and Anna (Alznauer) Kawetschanky, the oldest of seven children.
In 1941 she moved to Berlin, to complete her "duty year". In 1943 she began school in Stuttgart studying to become a Kindergarten teacher. She lived through the horrors of the war in Germany including the bombing of her school, which led to fleeing to Austria.
In Austria she met the love of her life, Heinrich Holzinger. They were married in Vienna on February 2nd, 1946.
Anna's parents and siblings had already emigrated to America, (because they were all considered refugees), Anna, Heinrich (Heinz) and their two children joined them in 1955. Their third child, Doris, was the first true American, having been born in Janesville, Wisconsin. They came here, not knowing the language, the customs, the culture, which all came soon enough. As they were made to feel welcome, they also found a large German-American group, DANK, which they were part of for many years. They became members of First Lutheran Church, which at the time had German worship services, and remained life-long members.
Anna worked at Mercy Hospital and the old nursing school in Housekeeping. Later she worked for Janesville Floral and Ivy Floral for quite a few years, until she retired to help out with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she truly loved doing. She could get any child to laugh. Her cooking was exceptional, including baking. She made the best Kolatches!
Anna's hands were usually busy with handwork, such as knitting, crocheting, doilies, afghans, embroidery and more, often designing her own patterns.
We have all been blessed by her laughter, her generosity, her strength, her stories and her love.
Anna and Heinz did quite a bit of travelling in the U.S. and trips back to Germany and Austria. There was also rarely a weekend that they didn't find themselves going to a German dance or party. And, Lord, how she could dance!
Anna is survived by her children, Hildegard (Dee) Lambert, of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, Herbert (Margit) Holzinger of Vienna, Austria and Doris (Brian) Johnson, of Clam Lake, Wisconsin. Brother, Walter Kawetschanky, sisters Magda Nelson and Wilma Bots, grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Jerrett, Andre (Jennifer) Holzinger, Jessica (Dan) Bjork, Jason (Celina) Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jeremiah (JLisa) Johnson, Jeannette (Josh) Miller, Jenna Johnson. Step-grandchildren, Simone Hofbauer, Tania Bolden and Tracy(Doug) Bailey. Great-grandchildren, Michael Thornton, Caelan Jerrett, Harvey and Raya Holzinger, Riley and Grace Bjork, Gabriel Miller, step-great-grandchildren, Grace Bolden, Austin and Megan Bailey. Numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Heinrich, son-in-law Robert Lambert; grandchildren, Shauna Lambert Vance and Joshua Johnson, great-grandson Mitchell Vance, brother Ludwig Kavetschanky, sisters Helene Kavetschanky and Julianne Riley. In-laws, Barbara Kavetschanky, Lydia Kawetschanky, John Riley, Eugene Nelson and Hank Bots.
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held on April 30, 2022 starting at 12:30pm with some words form the family then a German band beginning at 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI . Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reedsburg Senior Life Center for their care and love for Anna in the seven plus years she resided there.
Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Ukraine Relief Organization of your choice.
Joining our father dancing into the night. She gave us the courage to take on the world and see the light. So as we carry on and turn the page they are there to remind us how luminous is the night.