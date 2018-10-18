Anna Carolyn Dow

February 3, 1934 - October 15, 2018

Verona, WI -- Anna Carolyn Dow, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 15, 2018 in Verona. She was born on February 3, 1934, at home in Fort Atkinson, to Warner and Violet (Schroeder) Hummel. Anna married the love of her life, Angus "Gus" Dow on October 18, 1980. Anna and Gus enjoyed traveling, trips to Scotland and Ireland being among her favorites.

Anna is survived by her children: Warner (Ann) Thelen, Penny Ross, Vicki (Ken) Edmundson, Cindy (Roger) Remus and Herbie (Stacie) Thelen. Anna had ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gus; sisters, Marjorie Tiffany and Virginia Brown; as well as brother-in-law, Laverne Tiffany. We take comfort in knowing mom is reunited with Gus, the love of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at La Grange United Methodist Church, N8548 County Road H, Whitewater, WI 53190, with Rev. Dr. Don Norman officiating. Interment will be at LaGrange cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home, Verona is serving the family.

