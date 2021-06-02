Anna Amelia Olsen

May 19, 2021
Evansville, WI - Anna Amelia (Zentner) Olsen was taken to her heavenly home on May 19, 2021 after suffering a heart attack.
Anna (Ann as frequently called), was born in a farm house in Belleville, Wisconsin on December 13, 1925 to Meinrad and Mary (Banziger) Zentner. Her parents were immigrants from Switzerland and raised their family in the Christian faith.
Ann was one of five Swiss girls who could all sing and yodel.
By the young age of 14, Ann had lost both of her parents and began working as a nanny for cousins of Bob Olsen. Bob and Ann began dating and were later married October 2, 1944 in Billings, Montana while Bob was serving in the military.
Ann also worked as a waitress, clerked at the Kroger store, started in-home-child-care, and then the Evansville School District cafeteria until retiring.
Her Christian faith journey began at St. John's Episcopal Church to the current St. John's Lutheran Church. She is said to have the most membership years on the church roster.
She enjoyed baking, playing cards, all varieties of board games, and putting jigsaw puzzles together.
Ann spent many years volunteering at the Care Closet in Evansville. She also volunteered at her church doing many tasks and donating baked goods, especially her homemade doughnuts.
Ann always hummed while doing cooking and housework which meant she was feeling happy.
Gardening was her passion. She spent many hours pulling weeds, hoeing her flower beds and taking pride in a beautiful lawn. Neighbors were always amazed at her energy.
She was a dedicated mom helping her daughters with school fund-raising projects, being a room mother, listening to Confirmation memorization, being a Brownie leader, teaching her daughters how to house clean, wash and iron and made sure there was always plenty of food for meals.
Ann was a good friend and neighbor, visiting residents at the Evansville Manor and The Heights Assisted Living. She volunteered at the Manor feeding residents who were unable to feed themselves.
She was athletic and played basketball while in high school. She hoped someday to be a coach; however, the only coaching was from her rocking chair watching the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA, and letting the refs know when a bad call was made.
Bob and Ann spent 21 years in Leesburg, Florida where they played many rounds of golf, enjoyed meals with friends, and maintained a healthy lifestyle.
Ann was a Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, good neighbor, and friend to all who knew her. She will be missed.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert of 73 years, 5 sisters, 7 brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia (Ron) Parsons, of Milton, WI; Cheryl (Wayne) Harkness, of Peoria, IL; and Mary (Ron) Soetaert, of Midway Park, NC; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Janesville.
Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10:00 am until time of service at noon at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. Reverend Matthew Poock will officiate the service with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery following service.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at Stoughton Hospital ER, 3rd floor in-patient unit and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. Also, to Pastor Matt Poock, Pastor George and Solveig Carlson, Pastor Carol Bumgarten, and Dr. Divya Sharma for their visits and inspirational prayers through mom's journey.
Ann entered this world through the love of God and will leave with God present.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com