Delavan, WI - Ann Venema, age 90, of Delavan, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at home. Ann was born in Kenosha on November 29, 1931 to Maynard and Dena (Pynacker) Sjoerdsma. Ann was united in marriage to Mitchell Venema on January 9, 1953 in Delavan. He passed away on November 25, 2016. Together they farmed side-by-side for many years, and were longtime members of the Delavan Christian Reformed Church.
Ann is survived by her four children: Susan (Barry), Karen, Mitchell Jr. (Nancy) and Jean (Sean); three grandchildren: Michelle (Bob), Matthew (Nicole), and Melissa (Cody); six great grandchildren: J.R., Jake, Braxton, Mylah, Emmitt, and Callan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell; her parents; a brother, Henry, and a sister-in-law, Ann.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service Friday at the church. A Private Family Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian Reformed Church Building Fund or Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
