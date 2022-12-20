Ann T. McKee

Janesville, WI - Ann Theresa McKee, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Cedar Crest. Ann was born on December 12, 1933; the daughter of John and Deltha (Champeau) Funk. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Lacrosse, class of 1952. Ann married David Alm on October 9, 1954.; and he preceded her in death on December 17, 1998. She later married Joseph McKee, on November 13,1999; he preceded her in death on March 24, 2012. Ann worked as a CNA and EEG tech at Mercy Hospital for many years. In addition to her time at Mercy, Ann also worked as a home health aide. Ann's faith was very important to her, as she sang in the church choirs at both St. William and St. Mary parishes. She even took a choir trip to Rome where she sang for the Pope! Ann enjoyed many other hobbies such as knitting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, cross stitch, and was an accomplished seamstress.
Ann is survived by her 5 children: Beth (Harv) Meske, William (Carol) Alm, Colleen (Dan) Marshall, Geralynne Machajewski, and Ronald Alm; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 step-children, David (Cheryl) McKee and Beth McKee; 3 step-grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Albert and Jim Funk. She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands; parents; son, Tommy Alm; brother, Richard Funk; and her foster parents, Clem and Armella.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville, with Fr. Vincent Racanelli officiating. Committal will be in the Mausoleum at the Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Mercyhealth Hospice Wisconsin. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest and Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother.
