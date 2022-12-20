Ann T. McKee

December 12, 1933 - December 17, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ann Theresa McKee, age 89, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Cedar Crest. Ann was born on December 12, 1933; the daughter of John and Deltha (Champeau) Funk. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Lacrosse, class of 1952. Ann married David Alm on October 9, 1954.; and he preceded her in death on December 17, 1998. She later married Joseph McKee, on November 13,1999; he preceded her in death on March 24, 2012. Ann worked as a CNA and EEG tech at Mercy Hospital for many years. In addition to her time at Mercy, Ann also worked as a home health aide. Ann's faith was very important to her, as she sang in the church choirs at both St. William and St. Mary parishes. She even took a choir trip to Rome where she sang for the Pope! Ann enjoyed many other hobbies such as knitting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, cross stitch, and was an accomplished seamstress.