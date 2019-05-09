May 27, 1971 - May 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ann Marie Crookshanks, age 47, passed away at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born in Elmhurst, IL on May 27, 1971, the daughter of Emory and Sandra (Beilharz) Crookshanks. She worked as a caregiver at Dungarvin. Ann had a great passion for people with special needs, therefore, she loved her job. She enjoyed movies, dinner, and game nights with her children. Weekly she went to her mom's to read a book together and then play a game or two. Ann had many friends, young and old, who joined in games. She loved reading. After becoming a Christian 5 years ago, she enjoyed Bible studies and Church activities. She worshiped at Central Christian Church of Janesville. She enjoyed Christian music and singing. She supported Joyce Meyer's ministries. She will be missed terribly by her many family and friends.

Ann is survived by her two children, Zacharia Crookshanks and Erin Townsend; grandchild, Westen; mother, Sandy Crookshanks; grandmother, R. Kathleen Corkhill; five siblings: Paul Crookshanks, Peter Crookshanks, Steve (Liz) Crookshanks, Julie Crookshanks, and Aaron (Danyel) Crookshanks; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Alex; and her father.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com