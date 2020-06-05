Ann Marie Bell

September 12, 1971 - May 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ann Marie (Brooks) Bell, age 48, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home. She was born in Janesville on September 12, 1971, the daughter of Patrick and Mary Ann (Rheingans) Brooks. She married Martin Pranke in July 1997, and he preceded her in death in July 2014. Ann found love again and married Jason Bell in August 2018, in a beautiful ceremony at Palmer Park. Ann's passion was working with children. She was employed as a childcare teacher at Our Lady of The Assumption School. Her infectious smile and contagious laugh lit up every room she entered. She enjoyed giving to others, watching the latest reality shows, and spending time with friends.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband, Jason; sister, Steph (Brent) Steinke; nephews, Colton and Connor; faithful companion, Rocky, her cat; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Martin Pranke.
A Celebration of life will be held in the fall. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"If ever there is a tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you." - Christopher Robin