March 6, 1924 - April 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ann M. Briggs, age 95, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home, Janesville. She was born in Escanaba, Ml, on March 6, 1924 and raised in Rhinelander, WI, where she met her loving husband Ray W. Briggs. They were married on January 12, 1943, in Fort Sheridan, IL. Ann and her husband moved to Janesville in 1956. Ann was a devoted wife and mother. Among her talents, painting was definitely her favorite, She also loved doing crafts for family members and St. Patrick's Church and School. Ann will be mostly remembered for her feisty spirit, and the love she held for her family.

Ann is survived by her sons, Raymond J. (Carol) Briggs of Janesville, and Timothy P. Briggs; grandchildren: Erin Briggs of Janesville, Amy (Jon) Hunt of Coloma, WI, Peter (Jackie) Briggs of Whitewater, Toby Briggs of Madison, WI, Kristi (Matt) Odierno of Milton, Jayson (Tasha) Briggs of Janesville, Heather (Carl) Freda of Milton, and Andy (Susan) Briggs of Madison; great-grandchildren: Barry Hunt, Steven Hunt, Courtney Briggs, Sam Hunt, Kara Briggs, Archie Briggs and Vayda Briggs. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 1996; parents, John and Rose Matakovic; sisters, Mary and Katie; brothers: Peter, Steve and John; and daughter-in-law, Joanne.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday April 15 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Whitcomb -Lynch Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the time of service at the church. Condolences can be sent to whitcomb-lynch.com. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral home is serving the family.