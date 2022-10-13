Janesville, WI - Ann C. Hessenauer, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Ann was born in Janesville on May 25, 1941, the daughter of Donald and Ethel (Olson) Buggs. After graduating high school, she went onto Secretarial school in Milwaukee. Ann married Jim Hessenauer on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and they were blessed with four children: Andrea, Amy, Patrick and James as well as four grandchildren: Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Luke. Over the years, she was a dedicated fan at her children and grandchildren's sporting events, and loved being a part of the Janesville hockey family. She also loved to garden, play Scrabble and spend time at the family cabin in Vilas County.
Ann is survived by her 3 children: Andrea (Adam) Chaffee, Amy (Jeff Arndt) Hessenauer, and James (Becky) Hessenauer; 4 grandchildren: Jessica, Eric, Ryan, and Luke; and her sister, Debra (Jose') Bernal. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim; and son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Laura Hessenauer.
Private family interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.apfelwolfe.com
