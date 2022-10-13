Ann C. Hessenauer

May 25, 1941 - October 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ann C. Hessenauer, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Ann was born in Janesville on May 25, 1941, the daughter of Donald and Ethel (Olson) Buggs. After graduating high school, she went onto Secretarial school in Milwaukee. Ann married Jim Hessenauer on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and they were blessed with four children: Andrea, Amy, Patrick and James as well as four grandchildren: Jessica, Eric, Ryan and Luke. Over the years, she was a dedicated fan at her children and grandchildren's sporting events, and loved being a part of the Janesville hockey family. She also loved to garden, play Scrabble and spend time at the family cabin in Vilas County.