Anita L Lundberg

November 23, 1948 - April 4, 2019

Rockford, IL -- Anita Lundberg, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 4, at home with loving family by her side after her battle with cancer. She was born in Rockford, IL, November 23, 1948, to Frank and Arlene (Cagnoni) Nelson. After high school Anita started her life as a beautician, using the money she earned to put herself through college. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Anita's entrepreneurial spirit continued, buying her first property in her early 20's. She spent her working life as a property owner, real estate agent and teacher. Anita was independent and strong minded, and was a tireless worker, who was dedicated to her family and friends. She always treated everyone around her with kindness and respect and was always a lady.

Anita is survived by her husband, Charles Stanhope; her son, Mathew (Jennifer) Muralt; and granddaughter, Rylie. She is further survived by her husbands children, Christine (Nick) Schuette and Rachel (John) Reilly and children. Also the children of her former husband: Aaron Muralt, Jeff (Darla) Muralt, Georgean (Roger) Hunt, Mariann (Jerry) Rufer, Pam (Mike) Parker, Donna Muralt, and all of their extended families. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Arlene Nelson; and her former husband, Aaron Muralt.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N Bell School Rd, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service in the church as well as Monday, April 8, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com

Special thanks to Dr. Khan, all the nurses and staff at St. Anthony Medical Center. Your care and concern through this time was above and beyond.