Anita L Lundberg
Buy Now

November 23, 1948 - April 4, 2019

Rockford, IL -- Anita Lundberg, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 4, at home with loving family by her side after her battle with cancer. She was born in Rockford, IL, November 23, 1948, to Frank and Arlene (Cagnoni) Nelson. After high school Anita started her life as a beautician, using the money she earned to put herself through college. After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Anita's entrepreneurial spirit continued, buying her first property in her early 20's. She spent her working life as a property owner, real estate agent and teacher. Anita was independent and strong minded, and was a tireless worker, who was dedicated to her family and friends. She always treated everyone around her with kindness and respect and was always a lady.

Anita is survived by her husband, Charles Stanhope; her son, Mathew (Jennifer) Muralt; and granddaughter, Rylie. She is further survived by her husbands children, Christine (Nick) Schuette and Rachel (John) Reilly and children. Also the children of her former husband: Aaron Muralt, Jeff (Darla) Muralt, Georgean (Roger) Hunt, Mariann (Jerry) Rufer, Pam (Mike) Parker, Donna Muralt, and all of their extended families. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Arlene Nelson; and her former husband, Aaron Muralt.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N Bell School Rd, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service in the church as well as Monday, April 8, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com

Special thanks to Dr. Khan, all the nurses and staff at St. Anthony Medical Center. Your care and concern through this time was above and beyond.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.