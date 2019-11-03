September 27, 1941 - October 15, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Angie Ipema, age 78, of Elkhorn, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home. She was born in the Netherlands on September 27, 1941 to Henry and Wilma (Boer) Veldsema, Angie was united in marriage to John Ipema on August 18, 1972 at the Delavan Christian Reformed Church. John passed away on October 26, 2010.

Angie is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Paul) Edmundson, of Elkhorn; her son, Philip (Heather) Ipema, of Delavan; six grandchildren: Brenden, Natasha, Allison, Tyler (Brittany), Kaycee (Luke), and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Carson and Hazel; a sister, Minnie (Dale) Huyser; and a brother, John (Judy) Veldsema. Angie is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan with Rev. Tim Kooiman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School or Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Road in Janesville.