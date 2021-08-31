Angeline Rose "Angie" Hall

Evansville, WI - Angeline "Angie" R. Hall age 87 passed away on August 27, 2021 at home. She was born on August 11, 1933 to Edwin and Anna (Gassner) Volhard Sr. in rural Marathon WI. where they ran a dairy farm and raised ginseng. She attended high school in Marathon and after graduating worked at White House Milk CO. as a bookkeeper and receptionist/ secretary. She married Ralph Hall on October 11, 1955, they moved to Evansville in 1958 where they raised three children Russell of Evansville, Ken of Racine, Anne of Evansville. Angie was an avid reader all her life. She enjoyed being a member of the Bridge Club for forty four years, cooking, and collecting recipes and caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Russell, daughter Anne, daughter in-law Debra Hall of Racine, six grandchildren, Dale Hall, Anthony Hall, Steven Hall all of Evansville, Emily (Andrew) Hinkle of Milwaukee, Jennifer (Nick) Farrell of Milwaukee, Christopher (Abby) Hall of West bend, Great grandchildren, Rory, Finnegan, Henry, Abigail, Simon Hall, a sister Mary Ann Seliger, sister and brother in-law, Diane and Bob Fitzke, sister in-law Arlene Hannimanne, nieces and nephews in Marathon WI., God daughter, Barb and John Willouhby of Evansville. She was preceded in death by her son Ken Hall, her parents, two brothers, Sylvester Volhard, Edwin (Anna Mae) Volhard Jr., a sister, Delores, two brothers in-law, Alphonse Blume, Glenn Seliger and her mother and father in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday September 3, 2021 at ST. Paul Catholic Church Evansville with Father Lawrence Oparaji officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 9:30am until the time of service on Friday at church.
Memorials may be made to the Helen Smith Literary Arts fund in Angie's name.