April 3, 1918 - November 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Angeline B. Zydzik, age 101, passed into God's hands on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Phillips, WI on April 3, 1918, the daughter of John and Frances (Foytik) Stephanek. She lived most of her life in Phillips. In 1938, Angeline married Walter Zydzik in Milwaukee. She worked at Kealey Pharmacy for 27 years.

Angeline is survived by her two children, Walter (Myra) Zydzik and Phyllis Zydzik; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Frederick Stephanek; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson; sisters; and a brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the CHAPEL at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and again on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com