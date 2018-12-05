Angela Lynn Hines

January 30, 1970 - November 14, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Angela Lynn Hines, aged 48, of Janesville, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Angela was born on January 30th, 1970 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI to David and Linda (Parr) Hines of Milton.

Angela is survived by her father, David; her brothers, Scott (Colleen) Hines, and Nick (Jamie) Hines; her son, Aaron Michael Rademacher-Hines; her daughter, Alexandra Faith Rademacher-Hines; her nephew, Alex K. Bogan; as well as several grandchildren; neighbors; and friends. Angela was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Michael Streuly; her mother, Linda (Parr) Hines; and her grandparents on both sides. We will miss Angie very much, and wish for her the peace that eluded her in life.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 9th, at the ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES in Milton. Visitation for family and friends will be at 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon at Jake's Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton immediately following the service. Private interment will take place at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

828 S. Janesville Street, Milton 608-868-2542

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

