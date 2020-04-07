Andrew W. Koeppen

November 11, 1986 - April 1, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Andrew W. (aka Cool Whip) Koeppen, age 33, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. He was born in Beloit on November 11, 1986, the son of Donald and Dawn (Oakley) Koeppen and was a 2008 graduate of Janesville Parker High School. Andrew would always have the biggest smile, and was the most loving and caring person you could ever meet! He loved giving hugs to anyone who would allow, and loved fishing, listening to music, playing video games and going to parties! Andrew was a huge Packer fan, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Dawn Koeppen of Janesville; a sister, Brittney (fiance Shawn Henze) Koeppen of Janesville; and half-sister, Leia Zwilling. He was the proud uncle of niece, Kelci Symons; and nephew, Nicoli Henze; grandparents: Joyce and Jerry Koeppen of Orfordville, Dolores and Bob Jones of Beloit; Rodney and Jan Freeman of Edgerton; great-grandmother, Yvonne LaSure of West Bend; as well as numerous aunts; uncles; cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, William Oakley; grandma, Vandella Armstrong (Van); and grandpa, Edgar Ballard.
Private family services will take place on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Pastor Tom Zillman will be officiating. A public celebration of his life will take place later in the year.
