Andrew T. "Andy" Walton

Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Andrew "Andy" T. Walton, age 68, of Edgerton, died on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on March 20, 1953, the son of Clifford "Ted" and Ruby (Tracy) Walton. He was a 1971 graduate of Parker High School, where he held numerous swim records. He married Judy L. Kottwitz on August 23, 1986, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Andy was an electrician by trade and had worked for McGrath Electric, AMP Electric, H&H Electric and Angus Young & Associates and most recently as a Senior Electrical Designer for JDR Engineering. He had also been an Electrical instructor at Blackhawk Technical College, Janesville. He was a long-time Fulton Town board member, owned and operated Hillside Springs Hunt Club and had a passion for training bird dogs. Andy was the ultimate jokester who enjoyed having fun with everyone. He was quite the perfectionist and had an incredibly strong work ethic, which was evident in any project he was involved in. Andy will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his honesty, integrity, and his enthusiasm for the outdoors.
Andy is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judy; son, Adam (Marisa) Walton of Edgerton; 3 grandchildren: Reilly, Jace and Clayton; 3 siblings: Steven (Doris) Walton of Hartselle, AL, Jean (Dave) Schollmeier of Janesville and Judy (Rick Writz) Walton of Lake Tomahawk; sister-in-law, JoAnne Walton of Janesville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard "Dick" Walton.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Fulton Church with Rev. Bob Wolniak officiating. Burial will be at Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family is asking that you consider wearing a mask to protect family and friends in attendance. Memorials may be made in Andy's name to the Rock County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 2092, Janesville, WI 53547 or your favorite youth hunting or fishing organization. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.