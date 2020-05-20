June 12, 1951 - May 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Andrew Lee York, age 68, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home in Janesville. He was born on June 12, 1951 to Lester York Jr. and Margaret Johnson. He was also an avid bowler and golfer. Andy was on the Delavan-Darien High School Golf Team that went to state for two years straight. He worked for many years as a driver for Osborn Distributing in Delavan and CJW in Racine. Andy was well known and liked by most everyone he met, and was known for always having a joke to make anyone crack a smile.
Andy is survived by his two sons, Samuel A. York, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Steven T. York, of Janesville; a granddaughter, Haley A. York; siblings: David (Linda) York, of Storm Lake, IA, Thomas (Dawn) York, of Delavan, Carol (Bill) Murphy, of Rhinelander, WI, and Douglas York, of Delavan; and many nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents.
Private Family Services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com