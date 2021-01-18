May 19, 1985 - January 12, 2021
Lake Como, WI - Andrew E. Jackson age 35, of Lake Como, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the University Hospital in Madison, WI. Andrew was born on May 19, 1985 to Michael and Susan (Todd) Jackson in Normal, Illinois. Andrew is survived by his mother Susan Jackson, uncle Matthew (Debra) Jackson, aunt Shirley (Jim) Frye. He is also survived by cousin Eric (Rebecca) McMurray, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father Michael Jackson, his grandparents and one cousin. Andrew graduated from Plano High School in 2003 and Aurora University in 2008. He worked for Culver's and Mecum Auto Auctions and was an avid Cardinals and Packers fan.
A visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva, WI) on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 12 to 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps of the Como Community Church will officiate. Donations can be made in Andrew's name to the Lakeland Animal Shelter online or (P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121) or the American Lung Association online or (55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601). Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.