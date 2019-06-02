Andrew "Drewski" Cruikshank

March 27, 1987 - May 24, 2019

Bessemer, AL -- Our unforgettable Andrew "Drewski" left his family's embrace, embarking on an epic adventure to Heaven. Andrew Scott Cruikshank was born March 27th, 1987, and passed away from a tragic car accident on May 24, 2019. He was a loving father who adored his kids, was the best at giving hugs, and loved nothing more than to make people laugh.

He is survived in this world by his mother, Dorothy; father, Bruce; two sisters, Courtney and Katie; and his two beautiful children, Dominic and Geneva. Those he'll meet in Heaven include his paternal and maternal grandparents; great-grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

At this time, the family is asking for privacy as they grieve and heal together, and will make an announcement regarding a Memorial Service in the near future.