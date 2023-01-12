Andrew D. "Andy" Davis

August 13, 1954 - January 6, 2023

Verona, WI - Andrew D. "Andy" Davis of Verona, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 following a 1 1/2 year battle with prostate cancer. He fought courageously and never lost his positive attitude despite the challenges. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.