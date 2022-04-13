Andrew "Andy" Hallmark

Janesville, WI - Andrew J. (Andy) Hallmark of Janesville joined his parents in heaven on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the age of 51.
Andy was born January 28, 1971, son of Robert and Georgia Hallmark.
Andy graduated from Evansville High School in 1989. He then began his 32-year career at IKI Manufacturing Company in Edgerton, WI. Andy was hardworking, took great pride in his job, and developed many lasting friendships along the way.
Andy will always be remembered for his infectious smile and the love of his family. There wasn't a soul on Earth he didn't have a smile to offer or an interest in knowing. Everyone was a friend.
Andy deeply loved his two children, who were his heart and soul, and he always made sure they both knew how truly proud he was as a father and that he would do anything for them.
Andy leaves behind his children, Drew and Holly, who were the greatest blessings in his life; siblings: Steve (Bonnie) Hallmark of Evansville, Penny (Phil) Ciebell of Janesville, and Doug Hallmark of Milton; nieces and nephews: Charlette Redders, Butch (Amanda) Redders, Gary (Kelly) Hallmark, Lisa (Zac) Hallmark, Aaron (Dani) Hallmark; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much every day. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Georgia Hallmark.
We take comfort in knowing we will be together again one day, and that Andy has found his way to the comforting and healing arms of our Savior.
Funeral services will be held at the Roxbury Church of Christ in Janesville, WI, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM. Visitation will be held at the church prior to services beginning at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 16th. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.
The family encourages everyone to wear sports apparel to the service in honor of Andy's love for all things sports. Andy was especially a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers teams. Andy had verbalized to his family members how important it was to him for everyone to wear sports attire at his funeral. Please bring a warm smile and fond memories of Andy to share.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
