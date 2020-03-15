Amy Theresa Schrank

June 17, 1988 - March 12, 2020
Milton, WI -- Amy Teresa Schrank, 31, of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, while at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Amy was born in Janesville, WI, to Bob and Sharon Schrank on June 17, 1988. She attended Milton schools and graduated from Craig High School in Janesville in 2006. Amy was an active member of the show choirs, swim team, marching band, rifle squad, and participated in musicals and church camp retreats. She began dance classes at a young age and always enjoyed playing the piano. Everything regarding music always made her smile. Family was always important to Amy. One of her greatest joys was serving as caretaker to her beloved Grandmother on her father's side, and the two developed a very close relationship. She loved watching Disney movies and making people laugh; her sense of humor was infectious, and will always live inside the people that knew her. For the last year, her favorite thing was being Auntie Amy to her precious niece and nephew.
Amy is survived by her parents, Bob and Sharon Schrank; brothers, Ben (Emily) Schrank, and TJ (Danielle) Schrank; her niece, Harper; and nephew, Xander; and maternal grandmother, Patricia Hanby. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Jeannine Schrank; and her maternal grandfather, Don Hanby.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milton on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorials may be made out to Rainbow Hospice Care, Jefferson. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.