Janesville, WI - Amy B. Burke, 49, passed away at home on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born January 27, 1972 to the late Roy and Joan (Stark) Roller. She was a graduate of Whitewater High School. On June 25, 2016, she was united in marriage to Kevin Burke at the Moose Lodge in Janesville.
Amy was a lover of animals, enjoyed going camping, riding on the Harley with Kevin and going on the road with Kevin. Her great joy though was her family and she was an amazingly loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Amy is survived by her husband Kevin; children: Stacy (Kevin) Anderson, Shirley (Ren) Scholl, Steven Roller, Brandon Burke, Matthew Burke, Hannah (Shane) Budd, Tiffany Wall, and Sean Wall; three grandchildren: Randy, Alice, and Anastasia; five sisters: Francis Wischmann, Robin Bislew, Marie King, Peggy Roller, and Rebecca (Mitch) Smith; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Joan; brother Roy Roller, Jr; and niece Jaymee
A visitation for Amy will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To everybody who has helped us the past few days, we cannot thank you enough for your generosity and being there for us.
