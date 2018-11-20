May 13, 1981 - November 12, 2018
Clinton, WI -- Amber Millard Klein, loving wife of Thomas Klein, and mother of Haleigh and Gavin, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Amber was born May 13, 1981 in Janesville, she was the daughter of Leland and Pamela (Gackstatter) Millard, and sister to Crystal and Jewel Millard. She was most recently employed at Impact Confections. Amber also worked for the Clinton School District. Amber loved spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and amazing friend, and will be missed by all.
Amber is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Haleigh and Gavin; her parents, Leland and Pamela Millard; her grandma, Millie; her great grandma, Florence; her grandparents, Lester and Judie Millard; her sisters, Crystal and Mike Wescott and children; Jewel Millard and partner, Kevin Anglin; the Mroz Family; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and many close friends. Amber was preceded in death by her grandpa, "Papa Jack;" great grandma, Bea; great grandpa, Ed Gackstatter; great-grand daddy, Lemly; and great grandma, Lelia Rodgers.
Amber's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018 in THE RIVER OF LIFE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 402 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. David Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton and again on Saturday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service in Milton Lawns Chapel, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, please forward memorials to https://www.gofundme.com/amber-klein-memorial-fund. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
