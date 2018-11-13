October 22, 1928 - November 10, 2018
Lake Geneva, WI -- Alyce O. Olsen, age 90 of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life at her residence in Lake Geneva on Saturday, November 10, 2018. She was born October 22, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Walter Jr. and Della (Anderson) Ohlson. She married Charles J. Olsen on April 3, 1948 in Chicago, he preceded her in death on November 15, 1995. She has been a resident of Lake Geneva Area since 1967, coming from Park Ridge, IL.
Alyce was the loving mother of: Richard Olsen of Lake Geneva, Susan (Gregory) Keller of Fort Mill, SC, and Elizabeth (Michael) Stretti of Grayslake, IL; loving grandmother to: Courtney (Timothy) Slavin, Matthew (Erin) Keller, Rhett (Nicole) Keller, Erika (Rob) Palka, Charles (Katie) Olsen, Rochell Olsen, Kiersten Olsen, Haley Olsen, Alyssa Olsen, Kristoffer Olsen, Madison Olsen, Caroline Stretti; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Joseph (the late Kay) Ohlson of Pell Lake; sister, Delores "Honey" Barry of Wheatfield, IN; former daughters-in-law, Pat Ezell and Christine Olsen; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sons, James and David Olsen; and seven siblings.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 N Bloomfield Rd., Lake Geneva, with a service at 11 a.m. Pastor Carl Johnson will be officiating. Burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proud to serve the Olsen family.
