Alvina A. (Bartelt) Bayner

September 17, 1950 - May 14, 2021
Lake Como, WI - Alvina A. Bayner, 70 yrs of Lake Como, WI passed away to eternal life on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence. Alvina was born September 17, 1950 to Edward and Estelle Bartelt in Chicago, Illinois. She married Richard J. Bayner on April 12, 1975. Loving Mother of Stephen Bartelt, Patricia Bayner and Mary Bayner-Meier; special grandmother to Mckenzie Jo Meier. Alvina was a Quality Control Inspector for Leica Bio Systems for many years. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4-7pm and again on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:30-10:30am with Procession to St. Patrick's Catholic Church (107 W. Walworth St, Elkhorn) for Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with Fr. Oriol Regales Officiating. Private Interment St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Bayner family.